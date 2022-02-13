Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees. In a warmer future, ocean carbon sinks could help stabilise our planet
By Rupert Sutherland, Professor of tectonics and geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Laia Alegret, Professor in Paleontology, Universidad de Zaragoza
Tiny seashells draw carbon to the ocean floor when they die. This is the most significant geological process of carbon storage today, and it might increase in a warmer world, as it did in the past.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 13, 2022