We couldn't have the Beijing Olympics without snow machines. How do they work, and what's the environmental cost?
By Chiara Neto, Professor of Physical Chemistry and Australian Research Council Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Isaac Gresham, Postdoctral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
In Beijing’s climate, you could coat a Sydney apartment in a few inches of snow with the same energy the air conditioning would use in an hour.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 13, 2022