Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navalny documentary sweeps up awards at Sundance Film Festival

By RuNet Echo
Share this article
The film tells the story of how Navalny survived the August 2020 poisoning and then worked with his allies and Bellingcat investigators to piece together who was behind the attack.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What the Ambassador Bridge and other 'freedom convoy' blockades mean for Canada-U.S. trade
~ What the Ambassador Bridge 'freedom convoy' blockade means for Canada-U.S. trade
~ The Canadian flag and the 'freedom convoy': The co-opting of Canadian symbols
~ I'm an addiction researcher and therapist. Here's why promoting sober 'dry months' bothers me.
~ Living peacefully with coyotes means respecting their boundaries
~ Canada should be preparing for the end of American democracy
~ Tamil cinema's breakup songs need a little more love
~ Morrison draws on Bible story to explain refusal to compromise on religious discrimination package
~ Digital technology can improve Nigeria's elections: lessons from 2019
~ What it would take for more Ghanaians to adopt mobile payment systems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter