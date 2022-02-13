Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm an addiction researcher and therapist. Here's why promoting sober 'dry months' bothers me.

By Kara Fletcher, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Regina
Share this article
On the surface, sober months like Dry January and Dry February are great. But we need to broaden the discussion around how privilege and policy impact one’s relationship with alcohol and other drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What the Ambassador Bridge 'freedom convoy' blockade means for Canada-U.S. trade
~ The Canadian flag and the 'freedom convoy': The co-opting of Canadian symbols
~ Living peacefully with coyotes means respecting their boundaries
~ Canada should be preparing for the end of American democracy
~ Tamil cinema's breakup songs need a little more love
~ Morrison draws on Bible story to explain refusal to compromise on religious discrimination package
~ Digital technology can improve Nigeria's elections: lessons from 2019
~ What it would take for more Ghanaians to adopt mobile payment systems
~ Moody's has bought a leading African rating agency: why it's bad news
~ Lessons from the DRC’s 10th Ebola epidemic: the people may know best
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter