What is the ‘social cost of carbon’? 2 energy experts explain after court ruling blocks Biden's changes
By Jim Krane, Fellow for Energy Studies, Baker Institute for Public Policy; Lecturer, Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University
Mark Finley, Fellow in Energy and Global Oil, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
The social cost helps regulators factor in harm from climate change when they consider new rules and purchases, like buying electric- vs. gas-powered trucks for the Postal Service.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, February 12, 2022