Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Victory for media freedom as ban on four newspapers lifted

By Amnesty International
The lifting of ban on four newspapers that had been barred from publishing since 2016 and 2017 for exposing alleged corruption and human rights violations is a positive step, but the Tanzanian authorities must do more to guarantee media freedom going forward, Amnesty International said today. The four newspapers, Daima, Mawio, Mwanahalisi and Mseto, were […] The post Tanzania: Victory for media freedom as ban on four newspapers lifted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


