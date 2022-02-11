Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death on the Nile: a meditation on celebrity and a riposte to Christie's critics

By Christopher Pittard, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
A book that defies the usual mystery formula, Death on the Nile is more than just a clever tale about murder.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tanzania: Victory for media freedom as ban on four newspapers lifted
~ Cressida Dick has resigned but the Met police’s problems are bigger than one person
~ Gruesome Femicide in Iran
~ RSF denounces harassment of Kyrgyz investigative video reporters
~ Shots fired at Bissau journalist’s home one day after armed attack on his radio station
~ LGBT+ history: the bold, very British resistance to section 28
~ Ramaphosa delivers clear analysis of South Africa's problems. But will he act on them?
~ Winter Olympics 2022: do athletes have to contend with high levels of air pollution?
~ The advantages of museum philanthropy that builds staff diversity rather than new wings and galleries
~ Puerto Rico has a plan to recover from bankruptcy — but the deal won't ease people's daily struggles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter