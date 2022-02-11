Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gruesome Femicide in Iran

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian women walk down a street in the capital Tehran on February 7, 2018. © 2018 ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images Headlines about the beheading of 17-year-old Ghazaleh (Mona) Heydari shook Iranian society on Saturday. The police have arrested the victim’s husband and brother-in-law and stated that the motive was a “family dispute.” Heydari, who lived in Khuzestan province, was reportedly married off to her cousin at the age of 12 and had a three-year-old child. A source close to the victim reported that Heydari had attempted to escape domestic abuse by fleeing to Turkey,…


© Human Rights Watch -


