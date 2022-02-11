Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The advantages of museum philanthropy that builds staff diversity rather than new wings and galleries

By Lisa M. Strong, Director of the Art and Museum Studies MA Program and Professor of the Practice, Georgetown University
Share this article
Retired financier Oscar Tang, along with his wife, Agnes Hsu-Tang, are giving the Metropolitan Museum of Art US$125 million. Their gift, announced in November 2021, will help pay for a long-planned renovation of the New York City museum’s Modern and Contemporary Art wing.

The gift was the largest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF denounces harassment of Kyrgyz investigative video reporters
~ Shots fired at Bissau journalist’s home one day after armed attack on his radio station
~ LGBT+ history: the bold, very British resistance to section 28
~ Ramaphosa delivers clear analysis of South Africa's problems. But will he act on them?
~ Winter Olympics 2022: do athletes have to contend with high levels of air pollution?
~ Puerto Rico has a plan to recover from bankruptcy — but the deal won't ease people's daily struggles
~ Supreme Court's ruling on Alabama voting map could open the door to a new Wild West of state redistricting
~ 4 ways to help STEM majors stay the course
~ Why badgers are unfairly demonised - and what we can do to help
~ This god shoots love darts – but no, it's not Cupid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter