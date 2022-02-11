Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In research studies and in real life, placebos have a powerful healing effect on the body and mind

By Elissa H. Patterson, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, University of Michigan
Hans Schroder, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Michigan
Drug manufacturers often shun the use of placebos in clinical trials. But research suggests that placebos could play an important role in the treatment of depression, pain and other maladies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


