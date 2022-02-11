In research studies and in real life, placebos have a powerful healing effect on the body and mind
By Elissa H. Patterson, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, University of Michigan
Hans Schroder, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Michigan
Drug manufacturers often shun the use of placebos in clinical trials. But research suggests that placebos could play an important role in the treatment of depression, pain and other maladies.
