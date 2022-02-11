Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kosovo: Media freedom organisations call for an immediate end to the denigrating campaign against journalists

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsIndividuals linked to Kosovo's ruling party and the president incited the public against journalists after two media outlets had made a mistake followed by a public apology. Together with other international NGOs defending press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns in an open letter a disproportionate reaction which led to unjustified hostility against reporters. To: President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti Sent electronically 10 February 2022


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Does language policy in Tanzania discriminate against community languages?
~ L'opacité autour du commerce des armes en Afrique est dangereuse: voici pourquoi
~ How your brain wrestles with the ethics of eating animals
~ Radio is thriving in South Africa: 80% are tuning in
~ 'Levelling up' the UK is a golden opportunity for climate action – but the government is failing
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton accuses Liberal rebels of breaking undertakings
~ Why don't most people with COVID need to test for another 30 days, even if they're re-exposed?
~ Uganda: Ensure Justice for Detained, Tortured Author
~ Thomas Sankara murder trial
~ Kremlin rebuffs Emmanuel Macron's interpretation of his visît to Moscow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter