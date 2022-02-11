Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First the 'love-bomb', then the 'financial emergency': 5 tactics of Tinder swindlers

By Cassandra Cross, Associate Dean (Learning & Teaching) Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
It’s easy to say “I’d never fall for that” when confronted with the stories of women who were conned by romance fraudster Simon Leviev. But a determined scammer can be very convincing and persuasive.The Conversation


