Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Non-Indigenous Australians shouldn't fear a First Nations Voice to Parliament

By Harry Hobbs, Senior lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Benjamin T. Jones, Senior Lecturer in History, CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
Putting the Voice to Parliament in the constitution is not only workable within Australia’s parliamentary system, it is key to its success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ National parks are not enough – we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property
~ Life is (still) a Cabaret: revisiting Bob Fosse's groundbreaking film, 50 years on
~ Children are being used as 'human shields' in Syria – what is the world doing about it?
~ Old gold: how action sports athletes are challenging age stereotypes and redefining lifelong physical activity
~ Universities had record job losses, but not as many as feared – and the worst may be over
~ Two reasons behind the dwindling roles of Indonesia's two largest Muslim organisations in urban communities
~ Pressure Mounts on Sri Lanka to Reform Abusive Law
~ Ontario’s 'affordable housing' task force report does not address the real problems
~ What the mythical Cupid can teach us about the meaning of love and desire
~ Exploring Antarctica's hidden under-ice rivers and their role in future sea-level rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter