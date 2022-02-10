Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children are being used as 'human shields' in Syria – what is the world doing about it?

By Beth Morrison, Doctoral Research Candidate, The University of Queensland
Shannon Zimmerman, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Share this article
Islamic State recently staged their most sophisticated attack since 2019 – a prison break to release former IS fighters in an effort to refill their ranks once again.

According to Save the Children, hundreds of boys and teenagers were allegedly used as human shields during the fighting.

In late January, Islamic State militants attacked the Kurdish-run Gweiran prison in north-eastern Syria. The militants used car bombs to breach the gates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ National parks are not enough – we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property
~ Life is (still) a Cabaret: revisiting Bob Fosse's groundbreaking film, 50 years on
~ Non-Indigenous Australians shouldn't fear a First Nations Voice to Parliament
~ Old gold: how action sports athletes are challenging age stereotypes and redefining lifelong physical activity
~ Universities had record job losses, but not as many as feared – and the worst may be over
~ Two reasons behind the dwindling roles of Indonesia's two largest Muslim organisations in urban communities
~ Pressure Mounts on Sri Lanka to Reform Abusive Law
~ Ontario’s 'affordable housing' task force report does not address the real problems
~ What the mythical Cupid can teach us about the meaning of love and desire
~ Exploring Antarctica's hidden under-ice rivers and their role in future sea-level rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter