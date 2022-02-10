Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s 'affordable housing' task force report does not address the real problems

By Brian Doucet, Canada Research Chair in Urban Change and Social Inclusion, University of Waterloo
Share this article
Affordable housing has become a middle-class problem, and Ontario’s latest housing report reflects an approach that continues to marginalize those with the greatest need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What the mythical Cupid can teach us about the meaning of love and desire
~ Exploring Antarctica's hidden under-ice rivers and their role in future sea-level rise
~ Iraq: New documentary highlights plight of Yezidi child soldiers who survived Islamic State
~ The UK’s 'work-first' approach to benefits hurts mothers
~ The push for 'researcher entrepreneurs' could be a step backward for gender equity
~ National parks are not enough - we need landholders to protect threatened species on their property
~ What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System's building blocks
~ Vital Signs: small businesses need a national support plan to survive shadow lockdowns
~ As the Coalition plays up China fears ahead of an election, how might Albanese position himself?
~ The risk of concussion lurks at the Super Bowl – and in all other sports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter