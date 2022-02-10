Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How forgotten beans could help fight malnutrition in Africa

By Nadia Radzman, Research Associate in Plant Biology, University of Cambridge
February 10 marks World Pulses Day. A day dedicated to celebrating beans and lentils doesn’t seem worth getting excited about – but it should be. Because there are hundreds of forgotten and sidelined bean species that could change the game when it comes to improving global food security and cutting world hunger.

World Pulses Day was established by the UN…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


