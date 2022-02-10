In countries more biased against women, higher COVID-19 death rates for men might not tell an accurate story
By Yeva Aleksanyan, Ph.D. Candidate in Economics, Colorado State University
Jason Weinman, Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Some countries report higher rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among men. This might be due to underreporting among women with limited health access.
- Thursday, February 10, 2022