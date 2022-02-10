Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soapy plants can improve hand hygiene: southern Africa has plenty

By David R. Katerere, Research Platform Chair for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Advancement in Africa (PBA2), Tshwane University of Technology
Good hygiene practices such as disinfecting surfaces and regularly washing hands with soap and running water are important in preventing all infections.

The cost of commercial sanitisers and soap – and access to water – can be a problem for low-income communities. The United Nations has reported that about three billion people (40% of the world’s population) don’t have soap and water available in their homes.

In these settings,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


