Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's electronic transaction tax: not a bad idea, but must be properly designed

By Adu Owusu Sarkodie, Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Ghana
Share this article
The government of Ghana’s revenue collection has performed poorly for some years now. The average growth rate of total government revenue and grants has fallen sharply from 32.6% (2009-2012) to 19.9% (2013-2016) and 14.6% (2017-2020). The total revenue as a ratio of GDP currently stands at 16%. This is lower than the sub-Saharan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ CALCULATED REPRESSION: STIGMATIZATION AND ARBITRARY DETENTION FOR POLITICAL REASONS IN VENEZUELA DRAFT
~ Venezuela: New research shows how calculated repression by Maduro government could constitute the crime against humanity of persecution
~ Facts and figures: Calculated repression in Venezuela
~ If Russia invades Ukraine, what could happen to natural gas supplies to Europe? Podcast
~ What makes a fruit flavorful? Artificial intelligence can help optimize cultivars to match consumer preferences
~ In countries more biased against women, higher COVID-19 death rates for men might not tell an accurate story
~ No-knock warrants, a relic of the 'war on drugs,' face renewed criticism after Minneapolis death
~ The shameful stories of environmental injustices at Japanese American incarceration camps during WWII
~ A brief history of the NFL, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the Super Bowl and their tangled saga of patriotism and dissent
~ Inmates' hunger strikes take powerful stands against injustice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter