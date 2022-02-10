Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop Conflating Covid-19 Vaccine Access with ‘Hesitancy’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks through a gate that displays a banner with information about vaccine shortages outside a primary health center in Hyderabad, India on May 3, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File Talk of “vaccine hesitancy” has become prevalent in conversations surrounding Covid-19 vaccine coverage around the world. Unfortunately, those who hesitate or resist vaccination are too often treated as the source of the problem. Reality is more complex. Many of the conditions that deter or prevent people from getting vaccinated are also classic barriers to wider healthcare…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


