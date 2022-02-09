Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do Olympic freestyle skiers produce their amazing tricks? A biomechanics expert explains

By Kevin Netto, Associate Professor, Curtin School of Allied Health and Curtin enAble Institute, Curtin University
Share this article
There have been some incredible acrobatics on display in Beijing, with Australia’s Jakara Anthony scoring gold in the women’s moguls this week.

How do these athletes pull off such incredible feats of manoeuvrability, and land them (mostly)?

The mechanics of freestyle acrobatics


Freestyle skiers and snowboarders have to produce as much lift-off force as they can before they leave the ground, as it’s impossible to generate lift once airborne.

They do…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NSW byelections preview; federal Coalition rebounds in Essential poll
~ New Zealand is reviewing its outdated conservation laws. Here's why we must find better ways of getting people on board
~ Will the government's $2.2bn, 10-year plan get a better return on Australian research? It all depends on changing the culture
~ Restoring community dialogue and resilience: The next COVID-19 emergency
~ Hijab Ban in India Sparks Outrage, Protests
~ Honduras: Amnesty International condemns conviction of six of the ‘Guapinol eight’
~ Chimpanzees rub insects on open wounds – new research suggests treating others may not be uniquely human
~ We reconstructed Britain of millions of years ago to see what climate breakdown will involve
~ LGBT rights in eastern Europe: explaining financial benefits makes a big difference to people's views – new findings
~ Ski jump: Flying or falling with style?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter