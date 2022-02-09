Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chimpanzees rub insects on open wounds – new research suggests treating others may not be uniquely human

By Alexander Piel, Lecturer in Anthropology, University College London, UCL
Fiona Stewart, Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The chimpanzees of the Rekambo community in Gabon, West Africa never fail to surprise. For a start, they are known to kill and eat tortoises, which set them apart from any other community of chimpanzees. Now they have been seen displaying another unique behaviour – one which has never been seen before despite many years of painstaking research.

In their new study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers have described how they saw Rekambo chimpanzees applying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Honduras: Amnesty International condemns conviction of six of the ‘Guapinol eight’
~ We reconstructed Britain of millions of years ago to see what climate breakdown will involve
~ LGBT rights in eastern Europe: explaining financial benefits makes a big difference to people's views – new findings
~ Ski jump: Flying or falling with style?
~ Liberal revolt removes all discrimination against gay and transgender children
~ New research suggests modern humans lived in Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought, in Neanderthal territories
~ Meet Vivienne Binns, the Australian artist whose work was called 'an affront to masculinity'
~ Time for a reckoning: Cricket Australia, fossil fuel sponsorship and climate change
~ The myth that won't die: shutting down immigration did not kickstart the economy
~ 15 things not to do when using a rapid antigen test, from storing in the freezer to sampling snot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter