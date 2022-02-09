Chimpanzees rub insects on open wounds – new research suggests treating others may not be uniquely human
By Alexander Piel, Lecturer in Anthropology, University College London, UCL
Fiona Stewart, Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Liverpool John Moores University
The chimpanzees of the Rekambo community in Gabon, West Africa never fail to surprise. For a start, they are known to kill and eat tortoises, which set them apart from any other community of chimpanzees. Now they have been seen displaying another unique behaviour – one which has never been seen before despite many years of painstaking research.
In their new study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers have described how they saw Rekambo chimpanzees applying…
- Wednesday, February 9, 2022