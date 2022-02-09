Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We reconstructed Britain of millions of years ago to see what climate breakdown will involve

By Matthew Pound, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Martha Gibson, Research Fellow, Paleoclimatology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Climate change is a global phenomenon and can often appear to be a bigger issue in places where it is already very hot and humid. But what will the climate crisis mean for the relatively mild UK? To find out, we reconstructed the climate at a specific point in the distant past, an era when volcanoes had pumped about as much carbon into the atmosphere as exists today. We knew it would have been hot – but we didn’t expect it to have been so rainy.

Future changes in climate and their consequences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


