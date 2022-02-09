Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Government Seeks Closure of LGBT Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
This week, Russia's Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit seeking to “liquidate” Sphere Foundation, the legal entity under which the Russian LGBT Network operates, arguing the group’s activities run contrary to “traditional values.” Click to expand Image Igor Kochetkov speaking at the European Parliament about persecution of LGBT people in Chechnya.  © 2018 Tanya Lokshina for Human Rights Watch The network works to promote and protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in Russia. During Chechnya’s horrific anti-gay purge in 2017, the network led efforts to…


