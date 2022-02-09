Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ensuring Choice for People with Disabilities in Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image View of the plenary session inside the Senate of the Republic of México on March 22, 2018. © 2018 AP Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/Alejandro Acosta/RCC Since the beginning of the 19th century, Mexico has had in place laws denying people with disabilities the right to make decisions for themselves. Now, the Mexican Senate is considering a bill to create a new civil procedure code that would replicate the same system under a different name. The proposal contradicts Mexico’s obligation to ensure full legal capacity for all people with disabilities, regardless of the level of…


