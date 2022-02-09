Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forum on Information and Democracy and Reporters without Borders (RSF) sign MoU with International Fund for Public Interest Media to collaborate more closely

By noemieb
Share this article
NewsTallinn, Estonia – Two of the most ambitious international initiatives set up to confront potential “media extinction” and support the Right to Information round the world have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate more closely.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Russian Government Seeks Closure of LGBT Rights Group
~ Ensuring Choice for People with Disabilities in Mexico
~ Syrian journalist detained for third time in 18 months
~ New evidence of discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL since 2018
~ The Sheep Look Up: cult 1970s sci-fi novel predicted today's climate crisis
~ Platinum Jubilee: royal memorabilia has captivated the public for centuries
~ Our meat obsession is destroying the planet – the solution is to change how we see animals
~ Basic income support in South Africa: risks, rewards and what it will take
~ Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here's what we can do about it
~ Canada needs to cut carbon, not try to capture it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter