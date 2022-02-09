Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Syrian journalist detained for third time in 18 months

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of Kenan Wakkaf, a journalist who was arrested in Tartus, a government-controlled city on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, shortly after posting an alarming video on 5 February reporting that the security forces were looking for him and had just raided his home.


