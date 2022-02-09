Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID infection of three lions and a puma in private South African zoo points to need for wider surveillance

By Adriano Mendes, Post-Doctoral Research fellow, University of Pretoria
Amy Strydom, Scientist, German Federal Institute of Risk Assessment
Katja Koeppel, Associate Professor Wildlife Health, University of Pretoria
Marietjie Venter, Head: Zoonotic, Arbo and Respiratory Virus Programme, Professor, Department Medical Virology, University of Pretoria
A growing body of research shows that COVID-19 protocols should be extended to areas in which there is a human-animal interface such as zoos, wildlife sanctuaries and game farms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


