Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The stunning recovery of a heavily polluted river in the heart of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area

By Ian Wright, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
Jason Reynolds, Senior Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Leo Robba, Lecturer, Visual Communications / Social Design, Western Sydney University
Share this article
For over 40 years, a coal mine on the outskirts of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area dumped poorly treated wastewater into the Wollangambe River. Finally, it’s on the road to recovery.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kazakhstan: Set Independent Inquiry into January Events
~ China: Imprisoned Tibetan Monk’s Health in Peril
~ Myanmar: Japan Construction Giant Should End Military Partnership
~ The five broken circles, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington and London try to preserve their domination over Europe, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Autism is still underdiagnosed in girls and women. That can compound the challenges they face
~ 'Maeve's law' would let IVF parents access technology to prevent mitochondrial disease. Here's what the Senate is debating
~ A gutful of lunchbox hype – has selling 'good bugs not drugs' for kids' health gone too far?
~ How not to build a capital: what Indonesia can learn from other master-planned cities' mistakes
~ Your guide to the best figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics – through the eyes of a dancer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter