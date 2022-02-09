The stunning recovery of a heavily polluted river in the heart of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area
By Ian Wright, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
Jason Reynolds, Senior Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Leo Robba, Lecturer, Visual Communications / Social Design, Western Sydney University
For over 40 years, a coal mine on the outskirts of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area dumped poorly treated wastewater into the Wollangambe River. Finally, it’s on the road to recovery.
© The Conversation
