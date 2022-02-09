Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Japan Construction Giant Should End Military Partnership

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar people living in Japan protest against military rule in their country on the first anniversary of the coup, outside the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, February 1, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo via AP Images (Tokyo) – Japan-based Yokogawa Bridge Corp. should end its partnership with a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate, Human Rights Watch said today. In a February 2, 2022, response to a Human Rights Watch letter, Yokogawa Bridge Corp. declined to disclose the status of its partnership with the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), saying it did not comment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


