Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 'freedom convoy' reveals about the ties among politics, police and the law

By Temitope Oriola, Associate Professor, Sociology, University of Alberta
Share this article
The truckers’ convoy has travelled from out west to Parliament Hill and Toronto. Along the way, the responses of law enforcement agencies are affected by both internal and external politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fishing, pollution and rising temperatures: how marine science can help us save the oceans
~ Banning ‘Maus’ only exposes the significance of this searing graphic novel about the Holocaust
~ Syria: Fatal shooting of a child in al-Hol camp must be a call to international action
~ Queen Camilla: why the royal title change matters
~ The 50 biggest US donors gave or pledged nearly $28 billion in 2021 – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates account for $15 billion of that total
~ Olympic skiers and snowboarders are competing on 100% fake snow – the science of how it's made and how it affects performance
~ Cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse threaten an environmental nightmare – here’s how to avoid it
~ Erin O'Toole's ouster shows the impact of leadership selection rules
~ Cost of living crisis: historical evidence suggests voters could quickly turn against Tories
~ Why the NZ government is right to rule out rent controls as a housing crisis solution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter