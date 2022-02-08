Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Fatal shooting of a child in al-Hol camp must be a call to international action

By Amnesty International
Share this article
At least one child has been killed and three injured by the Asayish, the Syrian Kurdish Autonomous Administration’s police force, who opened fire in al-Hol camp yesterday, Amnesty International has confirmed. Three women were injured as well. The Asayish, which controls the sprawling camp in Syria’s north-east and keeps it closed off to outsiders, has […] The post Syria: Fatal shooting of a child in al-Hol camp must be a call to international action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Queen Camilla: why the royal title change matters
~ The 50 biggest US donors gave or pledged nearly $28 billion in 2021 – Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates account for $15 billion of that total
~ Olympic skiers and snowboarders are competing on 100% fake snow – the science of how it's made and how it affects performance
~ Cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse threaten an environmental nightmare – here’s how to avoid it
~ Erin O'Toole's ouster shows the impact of leadership selection rules
~ Cost of living crisis: historical evidence suggests voters could quickly turn against Tories
~ Why the NZ government is right to rule out rent controls as a housing crisis solution
~ A brief history of African nations at the Olympic Winter Games
~ Nutrition in adolescence: Multiple challenges, lifelong consequences and the foundation for adult health
~ Changing your diet could add ten years to your life – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter