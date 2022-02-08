Morrison government spends $50 million saving koalas while taking away their homes
By Lachlan G. Howell, Research Fellow | Centre for Integrative Ecology, Deakin University
Ryan R. Witt, Postdoctoral Researcher and Honorary Lecturer | School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Shelby A. Ryan, PhD Candidate | School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
It’s only fair to expect results from vast sums of public money spent on koala conservation. But continued land clearing badly undermines the investment.
