Human Rights Observatory

Students are suspended less when their teacher has the same race or ethnicity

By Matthew Shirrell, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Administration, George Washington University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Black, Latino and Asian American students are less likely to be suspended from school when they have more teachers who share their racial or ethnic background. This is the central finding of a research study that two colleagues – Travis J. Bristol and Tolani Britton – and


