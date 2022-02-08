Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Midlife isn't a crisis, but sleep, stress and happiness feel a little different after 35 – or whenever middle age actually begins

By Soomi Lee, Assistant Professor of Aging Studies, University of South Florida
Share this article
Fewer than one-fifth of Americans say they actually experienced a midlife crisis. And yet there are still some common misunderstandings people have about midlife.

I study midlife, and especially how people in this stage of life experience sleep and stress. In my research, I have also found that midlife brings both opportunities and challenges.

Are we there yet?


Exactly when midlife begins…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Foreign correspondents’ presence in China threatened by visa weaponisation
~ Explosive device kills photo-journalist in eastern India
~ Preventing information warfare: RSF proposes a system for the protection of democratic information spaces
~ Tunisia: President’s moves to shut down High Judicial Council poses ‘grave threat’ to human rights
~ Why are some Roman Catholic saints called doctors of the church?
~ Students are suspended less when their teacher has the same race or ethnicity
~ What is 'legitimate political discourse,' and does it include the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?
~ Whoopi Goldberg awkwardly demonstrates how the idea of race varies by place and changes over time
~ State capture in South Africa: how the rot set in and how the project was rumbled
~ Model of new TB vaccine shows its potential impact and value in South Africa and India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter