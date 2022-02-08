Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dizzying highs and crushing lows: is being a sports fan good or bad for you?

By Melissa Fothergill, Senior Lecturer in Sport & Exercise Psychology, Newcastle University
Performance slumps. Relegations. Points deductions. Failed takeovers. Being a sports fan can seem an easy route to heartache when even the good times come with the spectre of future decline.

However, the passion fans have for sport stays strong – and they continue to make financial, social and emotional investments in the teams they support.

Fans of American football have been reported to spend 46 hours a month talking and thinking about their team, and…The Conversation


