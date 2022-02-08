Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF draws UN’s attention to press freedom violation in Libya since 2016

By asie2
NewsAfter providing the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya with a detailed report on press freedom violations in Libya, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the UN’s experts to investigate the very disturbing situation of journalists and media outlets in this North African country.The report provided on 28 January documents violations of press freedom and the many abuses against journalists in Libya since 2016.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


