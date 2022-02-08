Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Kashmiri Journalist Held Under Abusive Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of the Kashmir-based news website, The Kashmir Walla, in his office in Srinagar, India, January 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File (New York) – Indian authorities have arrested the prominent Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah on politically motivated charges as part of the government’s crackdown on the media and civil society groups in Jammu and Kashmir, Human Rights Watch said today. Since 2019, at least 35 journalists in Kashmir have faced police interrogation, raids, threats, physical assault, or fabricated criminal cases…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


