Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'It changed who I felt I was.' Women tell of devastation at early menopause diagnosis

By Rhonda Garad, Senior Lecturer and Research Fellow in Knowledge Translation, Monash University
Amanda Vincent, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor and Endocrinologist, Monash University
For Mary*, being told she’d entered menopause much earlier than expected was a shock …

It was sort of like I’d gone from 39 […] instead of turning 40, I’d almost turned 80. So I’d sort of skipped 40 years.

Around 10% of women – including many who believe they have the prospect having children ahead of them – are suddenly told they are at the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


