Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French presidential election – RSF’s ten proposals for journalistic freedom and independence

By paulinea
NewsWith two months to go to the first round of France’s 2022 presidential election, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is offering all the candidates ten proposals for reinforcing press freedom and consolidating journalistic independence during the next five-year presidential term. What with concentration of media ownership, conflicts of interest, information chaos, excessively powerful and opaque online platforms, abusive lawsuits, threats to the confide


© Reporters without borders -


