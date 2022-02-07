Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa’s summer has been wetter than normal: here's why

By Sarah Roffe, Postdoctoral Fellow Climatology, University of the Free State
Share this article
March marks the end of southern Africa’s 2021/2022 summer wet-season. Since its onset in October, most summer rainfall zone regions have experienced wetter than normal conditions.

Wetter conditions are positive for southern Africa’s rainfed agricultural activities and water reservoirs. But excessive rainfall has caused widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The fastest population growth in the West's wildland fringes is in ecosystems most vulnerable to wildfires
~ Canadian reconstruction aid to Tonga 40 years ago points the way today
~ How American singer, actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson became a hero in China
~ Afcon demands global respect, opens a new chapter for African football
~ French presidential election – RSF’s ten proposals for journalistic freedom and independence
~ LGBT+ history: the story of camp, from Little Richard to Lil Nas X
~ What is earwax?
~ Russia has been at war with Ukraine for years – in cyberspace
~ Disaster news on TV and social media can trigger post-traumatic stress in kids thousands of miles away – here’s why some are more vulnerable
~ Why church conflict in Ukraine reflects historic Russian-Ukrainian tensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter