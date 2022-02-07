Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trying to cool the Earth by dimming sunlight could be worse than global warming

By Luke Kemp, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Existential Risk, University of Cambridge
Aaron Tang, PhD Scholar in Climate Governance, Australian National University
A group of 60 scientists called for a moratorium on solar geoengineering last month, including technologies such as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). This involves a fleet of aeroplanes releasing aerosol particles – which reflect sunlight back to outer space – into the atmosphere, cooling down the Earth.…The Conversation


