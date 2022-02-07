Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia should speed up its coal retirement program to support energy transition

By Vivi Fitriyanti, Assistant Researcher, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Massita Ayu Cindy Putriastuti, Energy Economics & Financing Research Coordinator, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Share this article
Indonesia is struggling to prove its commitment to boost renewable energy. While the government’s latest national electricity plan (RUPTL) promotes a much higher portion of renewable energy, coal is still projected to be the primary source of power (59.4%) by the end of decade.

And instead of accelerating the renewable energy transition, the government plans…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations
~ Qatar: Arbitrary Travel Bans
~ Here Out West: a film that centres Western Sydney through tales of marginality
~ Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works
~ Dissatisfied plastic surgery clients show the downsides of online research
~ 150 years ago, Charles Darwin wrote about how expressions evolved – pre-empting modern psychology by a century
~ Whose sovereignty is really being fought for? What happens when First Nations People are dragged into extremist protests
~ I easily clocked 10,000 hours working on Neighbours. Its loss will leave a huge hole in Australian TV – and UK hearts
~ Cleo Smith interview: does Channel Nine run the risk of being in contempt of court?
~ Teachers can't keep pretending everything is OK – toxic positivity will only make them sick
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter