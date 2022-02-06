Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is seeing a 'great reshuffle' not a 'great resignation' in workforce: Frydenberg

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Morrison government will ensure COVID tests are tax deductible for workers and exempt from fringe benefits tax for businesses when purchased for work-related purposes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Technology for education has huge potential: partnerships can widen access
~ Eswatini: how social pressures and poverty affect the ability of children to navigate school
~ No perfect solution: Africa's smallholder farmers must use both traditional and new practices
~ Zebrafish research reveals green rooibos tea's anxiety-busting properties
~ Travel bans, Japan, and me
~ God's guardians on earth: how young Muslims in Indonesia turn to faith for environmental activism
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce's text puts another grenade under Scott Morrison
~ Yet another Trinidadian woman is abducted, murdered and dumped, leaving citizens frustrated and fearful
~ 140 Russian warships in Syria
~ AP challenges State Department's accusation against Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter