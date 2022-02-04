Tolerance.ca
Platinum jubilee: the British monarchy has been in and out of public favour for 200 years

By Judith Rowbotham, Visiting Research Professor in Socio-legal and Constitutional History, University of Plymouth
As Queen Elizabeth II approaches her platinum jubilee, the first British monarch to do so, the royal family is also facing a difficult time. Headlines on the upcoming trial of the Duke of York are competing with plans for the jubilee.

Meanwhile, news coverage suggests that the queen and other royals, notably the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, remain popular and much…The Conversation


