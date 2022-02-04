Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Natural gas is a fossil fuel, but the EU will count it as a green investment – here's why

By Shashi Kant Yadav, Doctoral Researcher in Environmental Regulations, University of Surrey
The European Commission has decided that power plants burning natural gas can be considered generators of green energy. This means they can count as sustainable investments along with nuclear power. The commission’s technical rules on sustainable finance classify a list of sustainable economic activities in the EU. Under these guidelines, economic…The Conversation


