Human Rights Observatory

RSF refers violence against Lebanese journalists to UN, one year after Lokman Slim murder

NewsOne year after the murder of Lokman Slim, a Lebanese journalist and political analyst who had been threatened by Hezbollah activists for months, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has referred the decline in the security of journalists in Lebanon to the UN and has asked it to ensure that the authorities take all necessary measure to protect them and guarantee their safety.Slim was found dead near his car exactly one year ago, on 4 February 2021, after setting off for his home in Beirut.


