Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not everyone is male or female – the growing controversy over sex designation

By Carl Streed, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Boston University
Frances Grimstad, Assistant Professor of Gynecology, Harvard Medical School
Share this article
Millions of people do not fit neatly into male or female sex designations at birth, and wrong identification can set them up for a lifetime of physical and mental harm.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF refers violence against Lebanese journalists to UN, one year after Lokman Slim murder
~ Is this the end of the road for vaccine mandates in healthcare?
~ 'Hangxiety': why some people experience anxiety during a hangover
~ UK city status: why even small towns compete for the royal honour
~ Levelling up: four problems with Boris Johnson's flagship project
~ Whitehall's centralised system can't deliver Boris Johnson's promises to 'level up'
~ What is walking meditation?
~ Cryptocurrency-funded groups called DAOs are becoming charities – here are some issues to watch
~ New forms of advertising raise questions about journalism integrity
~ Afghan women face increasing violence and repression under the Taliban after international spotlight fades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter