Human Rights Observatory

Energy discounts are a sticking plaster – here's a long-term solution to soaring household bills

By Matthew Hannon, Chancellor's Fellow of Technology and Innovation, University of Strathclyde
Donal Brown, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
The energy crisis is biting hard. Average gas and electricity bills in the UK will rise by 54% on April 1 2022 when the regulator Ofgem lifts its price cap. This is an increase of roughly £700 a year (US$950). According to the charity National Energy Action another two million UK households could be plunged into fuel poverty by then, bringing the total to six million by the end of the year. Shockingly, that would mean more than a…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


