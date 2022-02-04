Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African Union: Focus on Rights, Justice at Summit

By Human Rights Watch
(Addis Ababa) – President Macky Sall of Senegal should ensure that civilian protection, human rights, and justice and accountability are the focus of the African Union’s agenda as he takes over leadership of the 55-country body, Human Rights Watch said today. The African Union (AU) summit is scheduled for February 5-6, 2022. “Senegal’s President Macky Sall is taking up the presidency of the African Union as the continent faces enormous security and health challenges, political upheaval, and social unrest,” said Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “Despite the…


© Human Rights Watch -


